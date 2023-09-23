Imo Guber : Another Setback For APC As Orluzurumee Rejects Uzodimma, Pledges Support For Achonu

The members of Orluzurumee socio-cultural group in Imo State have vowed to support Senator Athan Achonu the Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The group gave the assurance on Tuesday when Achonu and his entourage paid them a courtesy visit.

Addressing the visitors, the President-General of Orluzurumee, Chief Christian Esiobu revealed that Orlu zurumee as a non political organization was created in the 80s to ensure the well-being of her people and Imo State in general hence they would only support any candidate who has the interest of the generality of Imo people at heart.

Esiobu, a one-time Governorship Candidate in Imo State and a social crusader assured Achonu of the support of the organization in the forthcoming election.

Esiobu called on Imo people, particularly the governorship candidates of the political parties to eschew politics of bitterness and play within the ambit of the law.

He made it clear that God during the creation had already singled out a particular person to govern Imo State ahead of next election, adding that what the electorate would perform on the stated date is a mere fulfillment of all righteousness.

Describing as uncalled-for and anti-democracy, Esiobu condemned the curse placed on Orlu sons and daughters supporting other governorship candidates from other zones.

He however encouraged Orlu sons and daughters to support candidates of their choice in the forthcoming election, pointing out that the curses by Orlu monarchs would not have any effect on the people because they didn’t offend the gods by supporting other candidates or contesting for elections.

He appealed to electorate to vote any candidate who has the capacity to move Imo State to the next height irrespective of political party the person belongs, pointing out that the association believes in charter of equity and rotation of power amongst the three geopolitical zones of Imo State.

Esiobu informed the governorship hopeful on the plans of Orluzurumee to organize a prayer summit where Orlu sons and daughters will gather to seek the face of God for forgiveness of their sins, mercy, peace, unity and progress ahead of the poll.

Earlier, the LP Governorship hopeful, Senator Athan Achonu said that he came to visit the organization and to appeal for their support.

Achonu who vowed to make Imo State better if elected as governor in the next election reminded the people of his earlier visit in 2019 when he first ran for same seat as well as the promise the group made to support him any time it was the turn of Okigwe Zone.

Describing Orluzurumee as a unique organization he has respect and regard for, Achonu vowed not to disappoint Imo people if given the opportunity.

Orluzurumee is a socio-cultural organization of people of Orlu Zone where Gov Hope Uzodimma hails from.