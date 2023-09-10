8.4 C
BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ugochinyere Imo Federal Lawmaker

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Imo State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has sacked the Member representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The election Tribunal sitting in Mararaba High Court ruled that PDP has no candidate for the election as Primaries didn’t hold in the Federal Constituency.

The panel also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct rerun election Calls in 4 Wards between APC and LP candidates.

