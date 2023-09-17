Gunmen kidnapped Police officer in Bauchi as security operatives rescue 33 kidnap victims

From Ahmad SAKA ,Bauchi

Unknown Gunmen have kidnapped a Police Officer with a rank Assistant Supritendant of Police ASP in Toro town, headquarters of Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The incident occured few hours aftet security operatives in Alkaleri Local.Government Area of the State rescued 33 kidnapped victims.

Toro town was thrown into confusion last Friday night when the yet to be identified gunmen stormed the area shooting sporadically at night and people ran helter skelter for safety as the gunmen scared them away and hit their target.

All effort to confirm the incident fron the Police proved abortive, Police Public Relations Officer SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil.didnt picj his calls or reply text messages sent to his phone at the time of writing this story.

A senior Police Officer in the Command who doesnt want his name out said ” it was a sad moment the abduction of a senior officer , effort is being made to rescue him.and investigation into the incident is on going.

The eye witness said that the gunmen arrived the town at about 9pm in their numbers well armed with sophisticated arms which they shot in the air to scared peopleaway among the residents.

The recurrent incidents of kidnappings for ransom in Toro Local Government has affected the economic activities of the area in recent times as people are afraid of going to do business in the area for fear of being kidnapped.

While reacting to the development, the Member representing Toro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives who is Adhoc Committee Chairman on Ecological Funds and Great Green Wall Hon. Ismail Haruna Dabo, condemned the development and called for calm.

He described the incident as unfortunate and regrettable considering the current economic situation while assuring the people on continued legislative interventions to bring an to the ugly trend

Similarly, the Joint Security Task Force operating in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State have rescued the 33 people kidnapped by unkmown gunmen in the area

Caretaker Chairman, Alkaleri LGA, Bala Mahmoud said he received the 33 kidnapped victims on Friday night from the security operatives in Yalwan Duguri,

Mahmood said The bictims were kidnapped a few days ago by gunmen who took them into the forest awaiting payment of ransom from the families.

He said following the directive of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, the joint security taskforce engaged the bandits and secured the release of all the 33 kidnapped victims, hale and hearty.

He said the victima will undergo medical check up before they will be reunitef with their families.