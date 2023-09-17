APC Inaugurates Campaign Council In Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma on Saturday assured that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is ready for the November 11 governorship election in the state, adding that the party is a movement in Imo State.

The Governor gave the assurances while speaking at the inauguration of the Imo State National Governorship Campaign Council (NGCC), saying that the APC is battle ready for the election.

He said if the election was to hold tomorrow, the APC is ready.

He said: “From all indications, APC is the only party in Imo State that is properly positioned and ready for the November election. Even if the election was to hold tomorrow, we are ready for the election. No doubt, my people are very confident and waiting for the D-Day. So, what is already known will be made formal.”

The Governor informed the mammoth crowd that graced the occasion that the party has embarked on a reconciliation of members who feel aggrieved one way or another.

He noted that the APC has received a lot of decampees from the opposition political parties in the state and that the doors are open for more to come in.

“We have embarked on a reconciliation. All the leaders and members of our great party who had suffered one grievance or the other; we have opened the doors.

“Of late, not only had many of them come back to join the party, we have also witnessed massive decamping from other political parties. As I speak to you, for majority of the opposition political parties in Imo State, their party structures and majority of their leadership have joined the APC.

“Our people have bought into the party. I want to inform you that I have decided to take the campaign up to the polling units. This is in our effort to drive our campaign directly to the grassroots. Our campaign structure is bottom up.

“We are not doing our formal flag-off rally today. The national leadership of our great party working with members of the Progressive Governors Forum are simply here to inaugurate our national campaign council, the council that will drive the campaign and the management of the election.