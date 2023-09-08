Fresh Controversy In PDP As FCT Minister, Wike Moves For Atiku, Tambuwal’s Suspension

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Senator Aminu Tambuwal from the party.

Wike, who spoke yesterday on Channels Television’s evening programme “Politics Today”, said the duo’s actions were damaging to the progress of the PDP.

According to him, the actions of some PDP chieftains, including those of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku and Tambuwal, led to the PDP’s abysmal outing during the 2023 general elections.

His words: “How would the PDP have won that election when it refused to consider the mood of the nation at that time? Look at the areas where PDP lost. It lost because of arrogance, greed and impunity.

“That is why I am calling on the National Working Committee of the party to suspend the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the immediate governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal, from the party so that they can rebuild the party.”

Wike dismissed some PDP chieftains calling for his suspension, saying he had not done anything wrong against his party that would warrant his suspension.

“The party knew that I didn’t do anything wrong. How will some people who don’t know about the genesis of our party be calling for my suspension?

“They should even congratulate us for standing for equity, justice and fairness. The party stood against the will of Nigerians, and Nigerians are superior to the party.”

The minister said Nigerians expressed their electoral direction through this year’s general election, adding that the court has affirmed their verdict.