In Anambra, Man Rapes Girl, Uploads Her Nude Video on TikTok

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Okey Chinedum, a young man in Anambra State, has been reportedly declared wanted for allegedly raping a young girl.

It was gathered that the suspect did not only rape the girl, but also forcefully took her nude pictures/videos and uploaded them on TikTok and other social media platforms.

This was declared by a social media user and human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who shared the post on his social media handles.

According to him, the incident happened at Ifite, Anambra State.

Gwamnishu also pledged N100,000 reward for any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.

He wrote, “N100,000 awaits whoever helps us GET THIS BOY. He raped a girl, filmed and shared on his TIKTOK. HELP US GET HIM WhatsApp/\SMS/CALLS +2349167772202. Ndi Anambra and Ebonyi, please help us search everywhere.”