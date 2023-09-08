8.4 C
New York
Friday, September 8, 2023
Search
Subscribe

In Anambra, Man Rapes Girl, Uploads Her Nude Video on TikTok

Crime

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Okey Chinedum, a young man in Anambra State, has been reportedly declared wanted for allegedly raping a young girl.

It was gathered that the suspect did not only rape the girl, but also forcefully took her nude pictures/videos and uploaded them on TikTok and other social media platforms.

This was declared by a social media user and human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who shared the post on his social media handles.

According to him, the incident happened at Ifite, Anambra State.

Gwamnishu also pledged N100,000 reward for any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.

READ ALSO  *“I have not made any statement on the presidential election tribunal’s judgement,” Edeoga says

He wrote, “N100,000 awaits whoever helps us GET THIS BOY. He raped a girl, filmed and shared on his TIKTOK. HELP US GET HIM WhatsApp/\SMS/CALLS +2349167772202. Ndi Anambra and Ebonyi, please help us search everywhere.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
How Gov. Uzodinma Deceived Imo Youths With N250,000 Grant

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Show Of Shame As Imo APC Staff Fight Dirty Over Diversion of July, August Salaries - Party Chairman, Treasurer Njenje Fingered

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.