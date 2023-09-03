Flood Sweeps Away Mechanic in Anambra, Dumps Corpse in Another Community Days After

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The lifeless body of a middle-aged man has been found at Ogbujilekwe along the Nimo-Neni Road in Anambra State.

The man, who was identified as a vehicle repairer (mechanic), was reportedly swept away by flood at Oye Nimo market in Njikoka Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the deceased fell into a deep drainage when it was raining cat and dog, while the cantankerous flood immediately zoomed off with him. His family, thereafter, launched an intensive search for him.

However, days after the intensive search, his body was later discovered and recovered in another community where the flood eventually dumped him.

Recall that flood had also similarly swept away two children at Nkwelle, in Awka South Local Government of the State barely one week ago.