Family Worries As Dumb Son Goes Missing in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The members of the Okoye Family in Ifite-Ogwari in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State are currently restless following the disappearance of their son, Samuel Okoye.

According to complain by the father of the missing child, Mr. Emmanuel Okoye, who reported the matter to the police, his son left their house at No. 11 Nku Caleb Street Offor 3-3 Nkwelle-Ezunaka last Sunday, to an unknown destination, but never returned since then.

While noting that the 16-year-old Samuel is dumb, he also described him as dark in complexion and about 5:5 feet tall.

He added that the family had made several efforts to know the whereabouts of the missing boy, which all proved unfruitful.

Mr. Okoye further pleaded with anyone who has any useful information about the whereabouts of his son to kindly report to the nearest police station.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the Command had received the report of the child’s disappearance, while effort is being intensified to find the missing child.

The PPRO urged parents and the public to caution their children about strangers.

“The command also enjoins the public with useful information about the child’s whereabouts to report at the nearest Police station or through a designated Police emergency number 07039194332,” he added.