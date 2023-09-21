8.4 C
New York
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Family Worries As Dumb Son Goes Missing in Anambra

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The members of the Okoye Family in Ifite-Ogwari in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State are currently restless following the disappearance of their son, Samuel Okoye.

According to complain by the father of the missing child, Mr. Emmanuel Okoye, who reported the matter to the police, his son left their house at No. 11 Nku Caleb Street Offor 3-3 Nkwelle-Ezunaka last Sunday, to an unknown destination, but never returned since then.

While noting that the 16-year-old Samuel is dumb, he also described him as dark in complexion and about 5:5 feet tall.

He added that the family had made several efforts to know the whereabouts of the missing boy, which all proved unfruitful.

READ ALSO  Sacked Acting CBN Governor Sneaks Out of COVID-19 Isolation, Destroys Bank Documents, Refuses to Quit Office After Tinubu Appointed Substantive Governor

Mr. Okoye further pleaded with anyone who has any useful information about the whereabouts of his son to kindly report to the nearest police station.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the Command had received the report of the child’s disappearance, while effort is being intensified to find the missing child.

The PPRO urged parents and the public to caution their children about strangers.

“The command also enjoins the public with useful information about the child’s whereabouts to report at the nearest Police station or through a designated Police emergency number 07039194332,” he added.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
‘We Would Have Taken Your Life On Tuesday’ – Unknown Gunmen Threaten Imo Gov, Uzodinma Make Shocking Revelation

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Breaking! Bad Road Kills Five in Anambra

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.