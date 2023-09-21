‘We Would Have Taken Your Life On Tuesday’ – Unknown Gunmen Threaten Imo Gov, Uzodinma Make Shocking Revelation

By Special Correspondent

Suspected gunmen on a viral video circulated on internet platforms had threatened to take life of Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma on Tuesday.

The scary video came on the internet shortly after the attack of the joint security Surveillance Team who were shot and burnt together with their Vehicles in Orieagu, Ehime Mbano Local Government Council Area Of Imo State.

According to the police report, one police officer, one NSCDC officer, three NDLEA officers and two Air Force Officers were ambushed by the bandits who lured them with a fake distress calls.

Few hours after the attack, the bandits had released a video, parading where suspected guns belonging to the murdered security men were kept under their possession, threatening to unless more attacks.

Hear Them, “Hope Uzodimma hear me and hear me clearly, it is still me the same guy, I have warned you severally for you to take out soldiers from our Land because we don’t want them in Biafra Land.

“Now you have seen it and we have collected soldiers guns, I have warned you severally but you refused to listen, now let the world see that there is a heavy war going on in Imo State.

“This should be a warning to all Eastern governors too, we are everywhere, we are like a legion, unbeatable and no one can defeat us. Thank God the world have seen this one now, this is an evidence of what we have been saying.

“Look at you, Hope Uzodimma, I was just looking at you I just kept silent and I didn’t want to take your life that yesterday. I was looking at you mumu, I was somewhere looking at you and you have been piloting all the Communities.

“We are not playing and we are not joking, all Eastern Govenors, Hope Uzodimma you are the cause of all this problems, you know how the problems started, all South Eastern Governors know.

“We don’t need military, remove them from our streets, you see this last one, it is time to chop you.

“I know you are preparing for Governorship election, now listen let me warn you, there would be no election in Biafra Land. I still warn the whole Eastern leaders. If you like you take it and if you don’t want leave but I have spoken.

“I did not want to kill you yesterday because if I had killed you, by now the news would have gone everywhere. You were putting up cap yesterday like a mad man and was talking nonsense. There is no retreat nor surrender.

“Let me warn you people, you People should stop placing 20 million naira on my head. You should at least make it up to one billion naira for my head.

“Wotowoto for una body, comot body for road oo! It is a challenge to you people but we are going with justice which is protecting us.”