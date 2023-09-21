Unizik Reads Riot Act On Lecturers / Students Over S3xual Harassment And Indecent Dressing

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka has announced punitive measures against randy lecturers who demand sex for marks warning that it has zero tolerance to such acts.

It further announced that students who dress indecently would face the full wrath of the law as they would be sentenced to two months Community service.

The university senate after its meeting on Wednesday approved for the management to strictly adhere to punitive measures in line with the University laws to any lecturer involved in the abominable act.

It said the measure will help to check the occurrence in the university.

It also warned lecturers not to indulge in such practice or face the rot of the law, noting that “to be fore warned, is to be fore armed”

The senate further banned all forms of indecent dresses in the University and ordered Staff and students to change their indecent dresses urgently.

According to the senate, any staff or student found dressing indecently would be handed one month community service and expulsion if repeated and found guilty.

It also said, following complaints from the physically challenged persons, lecturers were enjoined to extend some measures of care to the physically challenged persons whenever they come across them.

The Senate also banned all forms of private sell of books to students and directed respective authors to forward their books to the University bookshop for sales.

According to the senate ,the process of payment to authors has improved following some restructuring of the bookshop operations.

On the issue of transcript racketeering, the Senate warned those serving as agents to desist or face the law.

“To lessen the difficulties, the process of online application and collection of transcript is being processed. Do not fall a victim to transcript agents, rather follow the official channel and report such persons to the authority, said the Senate” it stated.

It was gathered that during the meeting four departments were unbundled from Mass Communication Department to run two programmes each.

The Department was also approved as a Faculty to house the four departments