Enugu Residents Slam Gov Mba As State Magistrate Court Shutdown In Compliance With Sit-at-home Order

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

By Special Correspondent

Residents of Enugu State have blamed governor Peter Mba over shutdown of the Magistrate Court on Monday, 25 Sept, in compliance with Sit-at-home order by bandits.

Recall that Enugu State Governor had threatened to seal any establishment that fail to open for businesses on Mondays in compliance with the Sit-at-home threat by the bandits.

This development have led residents in the state to call governor Mba’s attention over State Government establishment, a Magistrate Court locked with key on Monday in compliance with the Sit-at-home order.

In a short video circulated on the internet platforms obtained by our correspondent on Monday, residents expressed disappointment on the Mba’s administration for violating it’s directives.

“This speaks volumes about the hypocrisy of Government in Nigeria, sometimes in the past there was pandemonium In Enugu owing to the fact that Enugu Government locked up some shops and individual businesses for not opening on Mondays because of the Sit-at-home order.

“But here I’m is a Magistrate Court in enugu, which is a government establishment made to serve the public, I can not enter and I can not do anything because of the Sit-at-home today being Monday,25 Sept.

“You can imagine the kind of key used to lock the premises, yet they expect individuals to open shops on Mondays, I think this should go round and let the Government see their own hypocrisy”. The voice said.

