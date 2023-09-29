EFCC Chair Charges 332 Newly- Graduated Cadets Against Corruption and Indiscipline 

The Acting-Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol has charged newly- graduated cadets of the Commission against indiscipline and other acts of corruption.

He gave the charge on Friday, September 28, 2023 at the Passing out Parade of 332 Detective Assistant Course 4 Officers at the Police Mobile Training College, Ende Hills, Akwanga, Nasarawa State. According to him, EFCC, as an anti-graft agency, places high premium on its core values of integrity, courage, professionalism and collaboration and fresh entrants into its workforce must be above board in their conduct. . “I must also sound a note of warning that the Commission will not condone any indiscipline, as violation of the established code of conduct will be met with appropriate sanctions”, he said.

While urging the cadets to be focused, the EFCC boss tasked them to be committed to the profession that they have signed up for, adding that law enforcement pertaining to economic and financial crimes, is a crucial national service and a career which takes years to build but could be destroyed in a moment of careless indiscretion or poor judgment.

Reviewing the content of the training of the cadets, Chukkol explained that they were taken through all- round training in law enforcement, including legal studies, financial studies, operational studies and information and communication technology, ICT, “They were also introduced into policies and operational manual of the Commission which will guide their conduct within and outside the Commission”, he said.

The EFCC’s boss appraised the efforts of the Commission over the years, stressing that the Commission has made a huge difference in the affairs of the country. “Through the efforts of the commission, odious image of Nigeria as a 419 hub with the attendant negative effect of the economy is erased”, he said. He also disclosed that the Commission has secured 1688 convictions between January and September and with good prospects of more convictions before the year runs out.

“The commission’s investigation activity has led to the recovery of assets running into billions of Naira. Last year, 2022, the Commission secured a total of 3785 convictions, the highest by any law enforcement agency in Nigeria in a single year. Between January and now, the Commission recorded 1688 convictions. The figure is bound to increase as more cases are brought to conclusion in the courts”, he said.

On the preventive mandate of the Commission, Chukkol assured that the EFCC will continue to pursue it with relentless vigour through engagement with different stakeholders. “The Commission recently broke new grounds in this endeavor with the commencement of test transmission of its radio station, EFCC Radio 97.3. The initiative promises fresh vista of opportunities for public engagement as the Commission strives to get the people to own the fight against corruption.”

Acting-Commandant of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Babashani Umar Sanda, urged the cadets to uphold the values of the Commission, while the Commandant, Police Mobile Training College, PMTC, DCP Urutugu Ikioye urged the Commission to sustain its synergy with the PMTC, “especially at the combat tactical level … because at the end of the day, we still be performing duties that are complementary to each other”.

The overall Best Cadet Award was clinched by Henry Okolie, Sambo Daniel Umoho bagged First Runner Up Award, Second Runner Up Award went to Olusegun Ibiloye and Award for Command and Leadership was clinched by Agu Chidera . Others are; Marksman and Markswoman Awards clinched by Sani Usman Mohammed and Idowu Maryam Bashir respectively.