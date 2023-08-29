8.4 C
Abia Civil Servants Disgrace Alex Otti, Lock Accountant-General Out Of Office Over Salaries

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Special Correspondent

Some civil l servants in Abia State in the South-East on Tuesday disgraced Governor Alex Otti by locking out the state’s Accountant General, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Njum Onyemenam, out of her office in Umuahia over the non-payment of their salaries.

Sharing a video of the closure of gates, a witness told our correspondent that “all entrances leading to the Accountant-General’s office have been locked by the workers.”

Recall that about a month ago, it was reported that hundreds of civil servants in the state picketed the Accountant General’s office over Governor Alex Otti-led state government’s failure to pay their salaries over claims that they were ghost workers.

It was gathered that the State Government had in a statement by the states commissioner for information, claimed that the government had discovered over 2,300 ghost workers in the government’s payroll and had saved over N600 million by stopping payment of their salaries.

The workers had insisted that the millions of Naira Governor Otti’s government claimed it has saved is indeed the sweat of the state workers who have now been subjected to hunger by the state government.



