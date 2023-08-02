Suspected Cultists Murder Tricyclist, Dump Corpse at Anambra Teaching Hospital’s Gate (video)

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A fresh corpse of a yet-to-be-identified young man was on Wednesday afternoon dumped at the back gate of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku, Awka, the capital city of Anambra State.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, who visited the scene when he spotted an unusual cluster of people at the gate at about 2.52pm, gathered that the corpse was dumped inside an old tricycle by unidentified men.

It was also observed that the deceased had some bruises on his legs and other parts of his body, while blood that dripped from his body spilled in blood in the partially destroyed tricycle, which has a Union number 125 and unclear vehicle registration number. Speculations abound that the victim must have been murdered by suspected cultists, given the sharp bruises on his body.

An eyewitness who said she parked her car at about 12.pm to visit a sick relative at the hospital, said the tricycle and the corpse were not there when she earlier parked, and opined that the killers must have dumped the corpse few hours ago.

A petty trader in the area, who said they didn’t know there was still person inside the tricycle when others alighted; and added that she thought the people would return later, only to later discover an abandoned and bleeding corpse inside the tricycle shortly after.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was not aware of the incident, and promised to alert some officers of the Command for immediate action.

More details later…

Watch the video below:

Related