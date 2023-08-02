CBN Investigator: Tinubu a joker, says Timi Frank

Advertisement

…says he can’t fight corruption, criminality.

..Condemns ‘bow, go’ Senate ministerial screening

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, on Wednesday, said the President Bola Tinubu’s administration lacks capacity to fight corruption and criminality in the country.

While condemning “the ongoing charade” in the ministerial screening by the 10th Senate, Frank advised the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to “discontinue the screening on live television and stop the wastage of tax payers monies.”

He also described the appointment of Jim Obazee as a Special Investigator to probe the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as another waste of time which “only signals the impending serial witch-hunt of opposition party members.”

Frank who expressed these views in a statement he issued in Abuja, said President Bola Tinubu cannot fight criminality, corruption.

He said, “The recent appointment of Jim Obazee as a Special Investigator to probe the activities of CBN is another waste of time as it only beckons serial witch-hunting of opposition members.

“It is clear that there is no credibility, zeal or reputation from the ruling party to fight corruption but rather an opportunity for looters and criminals to have a field day again.

“Mr President must be aware that since he is only holding the commonwealth of the nation, albeit temporarily, every decision concerning the Nigerian state must be done with utmost decorum and sincerity to the Nigerian people. The world is watching diligently and history will hold us accountable for our actions and inaction.

“We would like to urge the Judiciary to expedite their verdict on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), and save the country the embarrassment of foisting an illegitimacy as this will only bring about nothing but misery and pain to the nation at large. Their decision must be sacrosanct and decisive in this regard.”

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, also called for urgent halt to the ongoing ministerial screening exercise by the Senate.

Frank said: “The ongoing ministerial screening in the National Assembly has been nothing short of a national shame and disgrace orchestrated and supervised by a Senate President bent on reinforcing the old order of this sham of an exercise to the bewilderment of Nigerians.

“It is clear from the foregoing in the Red chamber as to the direction of the country under the APC led government.

“The ongoing screening of ministerial nominees is a joke taken too far and an insult to the sensibilities of reasonable Nigerians who are aghast as to the shambolic routine of ‘take a bow and go’ without any cross examination as to the pedigree and competence of these individuals nominated to serve the country.

“What is more amusing is the fact that this charade of an exercise is being supervised by a Senate President who is currently being investigated for various corrupt practices, and therefore is of no obligation in ensuring that the right processes of due diligence is carried out on these individuals to the benefit of the country at large.

“Perhaps it will be safe to opine that even if a known kidnapper or criminal is sent to the NASS for clearance, he will most likely be cleared as the Senate President seems to be highly complacent and compromised in this regard.

“It is highly regrettable that nominees who have pending criminal cases and those who have appeared with questionable certificates and discrepancies in their resume are being told to bow and go without any probing questions as to their sincerity of purpose, notwithstanding the magnitude of the exercise.

“Therefore, I urge the Senate President to discontinue the screening on live television and stop the wastage of tax payers monies to continue with this show of shame on national television.

“Unfortunately this may only be possible because perhaps most of the legislators are aware they didn’t come to the Senate legitimately and hence the constant acts of undermining the Nigerian people consistently whilst making a mockery and caricature of the citizens.

“This singular act by the Senate is a pointer to one of the very reasons why several West African countries have recently suffered military take over to the admiration and cheer of the populace having taken the people for a fool for a long time.

“Therefore Mr President, must invoke his veto power by appointing persons of merit, rather than sending them to the Senate which is of no use in the long run.”

ENDS***

Related