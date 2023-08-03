Ekwunife Offered New Appointment By Governors

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Governors of the five States in the South-eastern Nigeria, under the umbrella of the South-east Governors Forum (SEGOF) has offered a new appointment to the immediate-past senator for Anambra Central Zone, Senator Uche Ekwunife.

Ekwunife was appointed the Director-General of the Forum barely two months after the expiration of her tenure in the 9th Senate.

The appointment was conveyed to the former Senator in a letter dated 31 July 2023, and signed by the new Chairman of South-east Governors Forum, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, who is also the Governor of Imo State.

Titled “Appointment As Director General of South East Governor’s Forum”, the letter read:

“May I on behalf of South East Governors convey your appointment as the Director General of South East Governor’s Forum forthwith.

“Your remuneration and other conditions of service will be communicated later.

Meanwhile, Congratulations.”

Ekwunife was a two-time member of the House of Representatives and a two-time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Her new appointment marks a significant step in her career and brings her into another key position of influence within the region’s political landscape.

