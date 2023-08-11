South East Governors To Intensify Efforts Against Insecurity

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Governors of Southeast have resolved to intensify efforts in fighting insecurity challenges in the region.

In a communique read shortly after their meeting held at Enugu, by the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the Forum commended security agencies for their efforts and achievements so far while encouraging them not to relent.

“We wish to categorically state that the perpetrators of insecurity and their sponsors in our region are criminals and shouldn’t be seen as legitimate agitators. Therefore, upon arrest, they should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.”

The forum equally resolved to hold security and economic summit as soon as possible.

Present at the meeting were all the South East Governors.