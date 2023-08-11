8.4 C
New York
Friday, August 11, 2023
Search
Subscribe

South East Governors To Intensify Efforts Against Insecurity

S/East
South East Governors at the Government house in Enugu State
South East Governors

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.
Governors of Southeast have resolved to intensify efforts in fighting insecurity challenges in the region.
In a communique read shortly after their meeting held at Enugu, by the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the Forum commended security agencies for their efforts and achievements so far  while encouraging them not to relent.
“We wish to categorically state that the perpetrators of insecurity and their sponsors in our region are criminals and shouldn’t be seen as legitimate agitators. Therefore, upon arrest, they should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.”
The forum equally resolved to hold security and economic summit as soon as possible.
Present at the meeting were all the South East Governors.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Previous article
Insecurity in South East: Perpetrators, sponsors are criminals, say Governors …Vow to fight menace with FG
Next article
Wada, Pali emerges Chairman, VC Bauchi NIPR Chapter

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.