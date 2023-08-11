8.4 C
Wada, Pali emerges Chairman, VC Bauchi NIPR Chapter

N/East
L-R Newly elected Chairman of NIPR, Malam Mohammed Rabiu Wada and Mr Inuwa Bello, presenting his certificate of election by Chairman Elders Advisory Council of the Chapter
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
Malam Mohammed Rabiu Wada, Deputy Registrar Public Relations, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi Emerge Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)  Bauchi State Chapter to coordinate its affairs in the next two years.
Dr Nazifi Abba Pali of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi emerged as Vice Chairman of the Chapter.
Mr Inuwa Bello, Chairman Elders Advisory Council of the Chapter inaugurated the new executives at
the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the election on Thursday in Bauchi.
He said all the positions in the executive council were returned unopposed.
Bello lauded the immediate past executives for providing level playing ground for the council to be vibrant.
Other executive members inaugurated include Mohammed  Tanimu Gambo as the Secretary, Abdulkadir Shehu as Assistant Secretary,Muslim Lawal as the public relations executive,
Others are Hassan Ismail as the financial secretary, Mrs Aisha Bamai as the treasurer and Shamsu Dauda as the auditor.
Wada, the new Chairman in his acceptance speech, appreciated the  overwhelming support of members of the council.
He pledged to consolidate on the achievements of past leaders of the chapter and take the institute to a greater height.
The New Chairman calls for cooperation, support and prayers for wisdom to steer the leadership of the council.
Earlier, Mr Kabiru Kobi the outgoing Chairman appreciated members for all the support that improved the drive of the council across both public and private sectors in the state.
On her part, Hajiya Amina Katagum, Keynote Speaker, urged members of the institute to be professionals while communicating with the public and organizations to enhance the needed relationship.

