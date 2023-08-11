Owen tells Kane not to go to Bayern Munich

Former England international Michael Owen has strongly advised his compatriot Harry Kane against a move to German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

“I know [Bayern Munich] are a massive club and I have huge respect for them, but if I were [Kane] I’d stay put. There’s no great achievement in winning a trophy with them,” Owen tweeted.

“Becoming the all-time Premier League top goal scorer… is a bigger achievement than winning the league in a country dominated by one team,” the 43-year-old wrote.

Bayern Munich are six-time European champions and have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles.

Owen said in contrast, he could understand Kane moving from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid or one of the top clubs in the English Premier League.

Kane is with a total of 213 goals and the second highest scorer behind Alan Shearer (260) in the eternal list of top Premier League scorers.

He is the Munich club’s most desired transfer.

After months of speculation, a breakthrough was reportedly achieved late on Thursday.

According to media reports, Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur and their club boss Daniel Levy on a transfer of the English record-breaking goalscorer.

The London club is widely reported to have accepted an offer of more than 100 million euros (110 million dollars) from Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

According to online sports outlet “The Athletic,” Kane is also standing by his commitment and is working on the details of an agreement with the club.