Obi Cubana as “Samsung Icon”: Another Feather added

By Chidiebere Nwobodo

Good name, they say, is better than gold. It opens lofty doors. It is like the bee that produces honey. It can also be likened to a good tree that bears sweet fruits. Only a fruitful tree draws the attention and admiration of passers-by. In the businessworld, when an entrepreneur has been able to build his name into a popular brand, it becomes a magnetizing force that every reputable brand wants to be associated with. The name Obi Cubana resonates in Nigeria’s business hemisphere, especially entertainment cum hospitality industry. Not just about the alphabets that spell the name but the personality it represents and aura it exhales. Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, has not only become a household name in the country and beyond, but has built one of the biggest brands in the country—the Cubana Group. From exquisite restaurants to exotic nightclubs to hotels and avalanche of drinks in Cubana’s catalogue of products, Obi Cubana has metamorphosed into Nigeria’s King of nightlife.

Veteran investor with alot of success stories in his close to two decades of entrepreneurial vovage, Obi Cubana is renowned for its Midas touch. Any product he identifies with assumes alluring appeal and start selling like “pure water”. He is a genius when he comes to marketing products, to the point that he can sell ice to the Eskimos. The manner he does it remains a mystery to his competitors, which explains why he is a million-mile ahead of his contemporaries. His large following amongst the youth in the country puts any product or brand he relates with at the spotlight, and gives it remarkable edge ahead of others. I was not surprised when I saw in the news that Samsung West Africa, in an ambassadorial deal, recently unveiled Obi Cubana as its “Samsung Icon”. The electronics giant must have observed that for its products, especially phones and accessories, to permeate the market and remain number one in the minds of buyers, it needed to make the nation’s fastest rising entertainment magnate the face of its brand.

It will be a mutually beneficial deal between both parties. When it comes to brand influencing Obi Cubana has become an institution being studied by students of entrepreneurship and branding. He does it with alot of positive energy and vigor laced with mercurial grace. Take for example, Odogwu Bitters. Before Cubana Group ventured into bitters market, the drink was erroneously perceived as “poor man’s drink” because of the way it was projected and sold. But Odogwu Bitters, riding on Obi Cubana’s exceptional marketing and branding capability became not only most popular bitters drink in the market but made bitters look luxurious in the minds of Nigerians. “Big boys” are now proud to be associated with bitters drink. The rich are no longer “hiding” to consume bitters drink. That’s the power of brand influencing as exemplified by Obi Cubana. Renowned American salesman and author of How To Sell Yourself, Joe Girard, postulated in his book that as a good salesman you have to sell yourself first to your potential customer or client before your products or services.

Obi Cubana has mastered the art of always selling himself to his audience. His personality, carriage, lifestyle, et cetera, makes him a great brand influencer. Samsung West Africa made the right choice. Not too long ago, he got honored by Enugu State University with the award of a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration. He was also recently invited by his alma mater, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he delivered captivating key note speech during the University’s 50th convocation ceremony, where he made donations to best graduating students and promised to set up a “Cubana Centre”, a mini-entertainment hub in the University, where spirit of excellence Cubana Group is reputated for will be made to become flesh in the citadel of learning. When the business and academic communities have recognised an entrepreneur’s ingenuity, there must be something unique and uncommon about that person. No wonder different brands scrambled for stand space at Villa Cubana (Obi Cubana’s palatial home) during his 15th marriage anniversary held recently in Abuja. It was almost like a trade exhibition just because most brands want to be associated with him.

The ambassadorial role given to Obi Cubana by Samsung West Africa has positioned him as the face of the products in West Africa, especially as regards mobile phones and their corresponding accessories. In celebration of this milestone, Obi Cubana has given out for free, over thirty Samsung phones to his fans on social media. He is a great philanthropist who is always giving back to the society. He is as generous as the air—anyone that comes across him must testify of his goodness. A little peep inside the world of the Cubana Group tells alot about his successes in building brand. Hustle & Bustle—exquisite nightclub and restaurant located at the heart of Abuja, is a world of its own and magnificent representation of ambience of luxury in entertainment industry.

The recently refurbished and reopened nightclubs—Crave Cubana (Abuja) and Pablo Cubana (Lagos) are at the top of ranking of most exotic nightclubs in the country. What of Cubana Rhapsody—exclusive VIP nightclub and restaurant, situated in Ikeja, Lagos? one of the wonders created by Obi Cubana! It lives up its name as rhapsody of relaxation with topnotch hospitality. The same signature of excellence is also seen in the quality of services rendered by Grand Cubana Hotels, Cubana Suites, Ibiza, and other hospitality outlets operated by Cubana Group. Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu has engraved his name on the landscape of hospitality and entertainment industries in the country. No wonder Samsung West Africa did not find it difficult in arriving at him at its brand ambassador. It is given that reward for success is more success because greatness is nothing but repeated excellence over a period of time.