Obasanjo to deliver maiden Presidential Lecture series of GOUNI, Enugu

The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will on August 25, deliver maiden Presidential lecture series of the Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI) in Enugu State.

The former president will speak on “Impact of Good Governance on National and Youths Development”.

Rev. Fr. Christian Anieke, the Vice Chancellor of the University, disclosed this on Wednesday in Enugu while announcing the release of the 2nd Semester examination results of the university for 2022/2023 academic year.

Anieke said the lecture would be the first presidential lecture series of the GOUNI, adding that the university would name a building after the ex president.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan visited here before and now, it is the turn of Obasanjo and we want to create that space for presidents to be visiting the institution,” Anieke said.

Announcing the results of the examination, the vice chancellor said 450 final year students took part in the examination for their first degrees but only 170 students graduated.

He said that of the 170 that graduated, eight made first class, 71 Second Class Upper Division and 81 Second Class Lower Division while 10 graduated with Third Class.

Anieke explained that some of the students that participated in the exam had one or two things to be tiding up before their results could be published while others could be outstanding results.

According to him, the whole idea of the information is to let the parents know that they can have access to the results of their children and wards.

“It is important for parents to know what is happening to their children/wards in the university so that they do not get false information about GOUNI.

“All the students now have access to check their results in the school portal, including their parents,” he said.

The VC, while congratulating the successful students, said they could now proceed with their clearance immediately.

He explained that the university had what he described as “General Ability Test” where they tested students from their training both quantitatively and qualitatively.

He equally announced that the university would reopen for the 2023/2024 academic on Oct. 3.

While regretting the attitude of some students who waited till the last minute to begin their academic work, Anieke charged them to start their studies on time to avoid losing a lot.