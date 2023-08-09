Ekwunife, DG SEGF, Pays Familiarization Visit To Governor Otti

— applauds the synergy of South-East Governors in tackling insecurity

Following her appointment as the Director General of Southeast Governors Forum, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Ph.D, CON, has paid a familiarization visit to the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr Alex Otti at his country home, Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South.

The visit, which was in line with the Director General’s outlined agenda to ensure the smooth running of her office, had the Senator interact and solicit the support and cooperation of the Governor.

Speaking to the press, Ekwunife, who expressed delight at the warm welcome she received, commended Governor Otti for setting the ball rolling by delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state within a short time. She pledged to justify the confidence reposed in her by the forum by working together with the Governors to build a partnership that will drive economic development in the region.

The Senator described Abia as a commercial centre which is fertile for investors from across the globe, and urged the Governors to collaborate on Inter-state roads and rail networks, so as to connect the Southeast commercially and build a viable economic bloc.

On the issue of insecurity, Ekwunife applauded the Governors of the Southeast for coming together to confront the hydra-headed monster head on, adding that more awareness and local support of the citizens are needed to permanently end the insecurity challenge in the region. While noting that the Southeast is vital for the economic stability of the country, the Senator called for synergy between the Governors, traditional rulers and local vigilante in various communities to fight the “unconventional war”.

“Without security of lives and property, the economy cannot thrive because no investor will have confidence to invest in an unsecured zone, and I must commend the Southeast Governors for coming together to tackle it as a common challenge”, the DG remarked.

Earlier, Governor Otti spoke highly of the choice of Ekwunife as the DG of the forum and pledged the support of the Government and people of Abia State for the DG.