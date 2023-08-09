Profiling Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo Aka Ruwa Baba – By Abba Dukawa

The monument of a great man is not of granite or marble or bronze. It consists of his goodness, his deeds, his love, and his compassion”, this is the undiluted description of the personality. Alfred Armand Montapert.

The jubilation filtered into the ancient commercial city. When the news of Kano state former deputy Governor Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo was nominated in the second batch of Ministers by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as one of the ministerial nominees to serve as a minister in his cabinet. For the nominee, his perseverance has paid him up despite leaving office for almost 12 years but remind in ACN the party in which he contest 2011 gubernatorial candidate up to the time APC was formed. Even though it’s become a norm Nigerians witnessed the movement or abandonment by politicians of one political party for another.

Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo displayed maturity with unshakable trust in Allah’s time without seeking recognition at all costs after leaving the corridor of power as the typical nowadays politicians do. Until his nomination in the second batch of Ministers nominee by the president, he is the chairman Governing Council of the Federal College of Education, Zaria. a public office he has been occupying since April 2021 as part of other party ad-hoc positions.

RUWA BABA’s POLITICAL CAREER

Joined the political activities of the Third Republic, where he pitched his tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP). After the rigorous electioneering process, in 1991, elected as chairman of the Gwarzo local government council and served between 1991-1993. between 1997-1998 served in the same capacity under United Nigeria Congress Party (NCPN), during late General Abacha’s transition to a civilian administration.

In 2004-2007 served as the State ALGON Chairman, as well as a caretaker chairman between 2003-2004 (ANPP), and was appointed as the Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Kano State on special duties in the year 2007.

While working towards securing the ticket of his party to contest the Gwarzo/Kabo Federal constituency In the 2007 general election. Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo was overwhelmingly drafted to partner with His Excellency Malam Ibrahim Shekarau on the ANPP ticket, as the Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2007 elections following his victory at the polls, he became the Deputy Governor of Kano state, a position he held until 2011. He was assigned to supervise the state ministry for water resources, superintendent of the construction of 75,000,000 liters per day, Watari water works, and the reticulation of the greater Kano water project, which earned him the mantra ‘Ruwa Baba’.

Despite being a loyal deputy governor that deserved to fly his party gubernatorial ticket in the 2011 election some powerful elements within Shakarau’s administration that have good ears of the governor did not favor Ruwa Baba team up against him and made the former governor to anoint Malam Salisu Sagir Takai as All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) governorship ticket for the 2011 general election. All other political gimmicks remain in history.

Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo remind undeterred in pursuing his aspiration to contest the state number exalted seat. He later defected to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), where he contested as the party’s Gubernatorial candidate in the 2011 governorship election, which he lost.

ATM was born on the 23rd of September, 1960, at Koyar Getso, in the Gwarzo Local Government area of Kano state. He started his early primary education at the famous Gwarzo day primary school, where he completed his primary education and obtained a primary school leaving certificate in the year 1977.

He proceeded to one of the Kano state science education projects Science Secondary School in Dawakin Kudu, in the year 1982, he completed his secondary school education, upon which he obtained the senior secondary certificate.

Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo was admitted into Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, where he studied Textile Engineering and was awarded a Bachelor of Science (Tech) degree in the year 1988. Between 1988 and 1989, he was posted to Old Bendel state to serve his country in the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. At Asaba, he was posted to the Asaba Textile, where he worked and thereby acquired significant practical experience in his field of study.

Many political watchers who have followed through on the antecedent of the former deputy governor of Kano State believe that the leadership trait of Riwa Baba had great testimonies of his capacity of him to rise to any challenge and create a pathway for lasting solutions for the benefit of mankind. His track record in public service and good human relations with people at the grassroots say a lot about him as a politician who puts the interest of his people in all affairs.

Dukawa wrote in from Abuja