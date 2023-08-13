Many Feared Dead As Commercial Bus Summersaults in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Yet-to-be-confirmed number of persons have reportedly died in a ghastly car accident that occured at Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the fatal accident, which was a lone crash, occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Videos from the scene of the crash, currently trending on the social media, show over nine corpses lying in the pool of their blood, while some others were said to be still trapped inside and under the crashed vehicle.

An eyewitness who did not mention his name, revealed that it was only one person that came out alive, out of all the passengers in the fully-loaded bus.

The crash, as was observed from the video, involved a commercial bus of Onitsha South Mass Transit Company, with the registration number NZM-814ZL and the company number 1721.

Although this reporter could not get full details of the crash as at the time of filing this report; it was gathered that the speeding commercial bus driver lost control of the vehicle and consequently crashed into a dish and summersaulted.

When contacted by this reporter, the Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Sector Command, RC Margaret Onabe confirmed the crash.

She, however, said the incident happened on Saturday, and not Sunday, as people claim. She also promised to provide more details about the crash.