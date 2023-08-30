I’ve not come to accumulates wealth but to serve, says Gov Bala Mohammed 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has said categorically that he is not in the governance of Bauchi to accumulated wealth but rather to serve the people of the state on the mandate he was elected to serve.

Mohammed made the statement during the first inaugural meeting with his newly cabinet members at the banquet hall government House Wednesday in Bauchi.

The former Minister of the FCT said that considering his antecedent as an indigenes of the state, he has served in various capacities and at the federal level including National Assembly member representing Bauchi South Senatorial Zone.

He said “Some people are with the habits of thinking that I was in the governance just to accumulated wealth from the Coppers of the state government treasurer but I’m above that”, the governor emphasized.

According to the said under his administration the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been increased through his team efforts in bringing programmes and policies to the State which makes people to work and create employment. Adding that salary, wages and pension were being paying in the state.

He equally commended some of the MDAs who captured the administration vision from where it was and where we its heading to go in the state.

The former Minister used the medium to inform the citizens that his administration will not going to excluded any body irrespective his political differences even those that were not voted us there also indigenes of the state.

He promised led an all inclusive government and not to lead by exclusion, and to make partnership with other stakeholders in the PDP and even other political parties including tradition and religious leaders to move the state forward.

He thanked the good people of the state for given the mandate to lead them for another for years.

Our correspondent reports that this was the first inaugural meeting of the governor with his state executive cabinet since his return for second tenure.