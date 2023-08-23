“Influencing Tribunal Will Register Civil Disobedience” Ohaneze Youths

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

– Cautions Alleged Plot To Sack S/E Fed Lawmakers In LP

Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, the president of Ohaneze Youths Council has reacted to news speculating in the Southeast, Exposing alleged plot to sack all Federal Lawmakers elected under the platform of the labour party.

This was following the reported controversial appearance of the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who is also the lead counsel to president Bola Tinubu in the ongoing legal fireworks at the Tribunal between the presidential candidates of the labour party, Mr. Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who are challenging Bola Tinubu’s victory in the just concluded presidential election.

Our correspondent were told also that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi is the lead counsel in the election petition tribunal case between Nkiru Onyejiocha and Hon. Amobi Ogah, who is currently the Member representing Isuikwuato/Umunnneochi Federal Constituency, Abia State at the house of Reps..

Onyejiocha was among Ministers of the federation who were recently inaugurated by the President, Bola Tinubu on Monday, 21st August, 2023, while she is still challenging the victory of Hon. Amobi Ogah, her opponent, in the Tribunal, who won the election under the platform of the Labour Party.

Aftermath of the Attorney General’s Controversial appearance in the Abia State Election Petition Tribunal last week, which nearly caused uproar in Abia.

Political critics who condemned his appearance in the Court, as a Minister appointed by the President, have taken social media spaces to accuse The Justice Minister, Fagbemi of trying to intimidate the Tribunal.

It was also alleged that there is a conspiracy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the National level, to compromise relevant Authorities in the judiciary to get a favourable judgement which may lead to massive sack of all South-East National Assembly Members elected under the platform of the Labour Party for the emergence of their Loyalists.

Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha, who represented Isuikwuato/Umunnneochi Federal Constituency, and also APC candidate for the Constituency in the last election was also indicted in the rumor as a result of her purported close tie with Fagbemi.

According to some publications on social media, Onyejiocha was directly accused of sponsoring move to compromise Judgements to sack labour Party lawmakers From South-East extraction, with the support of some stakeholders of APC within the corridors of power.

The newly sworn in Minister of Labour (State), Onyejiocha, was also accused of working hard to return back to the Federal House Of Representatives where she is purportedly planing to hijack deputy speakership position from Rt. Hon. Ben Kanu.

Reacting to the news, Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths president, Igboayaka condemned the purported plot to compromise the judiciary.

Igboayaka, wrote; ” If the Minister of Justice Want To Turn Nigeria Into A Banana Republic by Perverting Justices on National Assembly Tribunal Cases: Igbo Youth Will Help Him To Achieve That.

“Any miscarriage of justice in Southeast will be massively resisted by over 50 million Igbo youths World Wide. Ohanaeze Youth Council warned Minister For Justice that influencing the National assembly Tribunal Cases is registering for Civil Disobedience that Nigeria will not survive from and he will pay dearly for it by every means necessary.

“If he acts against the law; Igbo Youth must act out of the law against him by every means. If he uses injustice to threaten the future of Igbo Youths, he must feel the same measure of actionable threats from the Youth.”