Commissioner/ High Chief Battle As Anambra Community Boils

The communal crisis in Ifitedunu town, Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state has placed the Commissioner for local government Mr Collins Nwabunwanne and a High Chief in the area Chief Vincent Udobi Chukwukezie on war path over who is the authentic President General of the town.

Consequent upon this development the state government through the Commissioner Nwabunwanne has insisted that Mr Uchenna Nwoye remains the President General of the town contending that the actions of government was in line with the Constitution of Ifitedunu town.

But High Chief Vincent Udobi Chukwukezie dismissed the claims of the Commissioner noting that Uchenna Nwoye is an ex- convict and ought not to be the President General of the town.

Uchenna Nwoye had earlier been elected as the President General of the town before now but High Chief Vincent Udobi Chukwukezie alleged that he pulled down a plaque bearing his name as the sole builder of the Town Hall which led to his rift with him.

Vincent Udobi Chukwukezie also accused Uchenna Nwoye of cyber crime of defamation which led to his being convicted at the law Court and sentenced but he went on appeal and stay of execution of the judgement and the court granted him bail.

But on resumption to office as President General some thugs allegedly stormed his office and attacked him along with some members of the executive and took away office materials and some cash .

It was on that grounds that Vincent Udobi Chukwukezie is claiming that he is an ex-convict and has been removed from office.

According to Vincent Udobi Chukwukezie “The Commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy matters Collins Nwabunwanne is the cause of the crisis in our town Ifitedunu and the best thing is for Gov Charles Soludo to sack him ”

“The man in question Uchenna Nwoye is an ex-convict and is not qualified to be our President General and the Commission is his friend and that is why he is protecting him and what he is doing may affect the popularity of his administration” he said.

But Nwabunwanne countered that the Constitution of the community was not followed by those claiming that Uchenna Nwoye was removed adding that the constitutional process was not followed.

“We have the constitution of Ifitedunu town and in section 19 of the constitution that has to do with the Removal of an Officer ,

*Any officer may be removed from office before the expiration of his tenure on grounds of incompetence, Breach of Ifitedunu Constitution,2,000 (as reviewed) .

“Conduct unbecoming of an officer of Ifitedunu town union, provided that the move is supported by 2/3 of the members of the town union present in a well constituted general meeting ”

“Going by the purported removal the next meeting is to come up in December and there was no meeting where 2/3 of the members were present so he remains the President General of Ifitedunu town ”

“On the issue of ex-convict, there is a pending appeal at the court and a stay of execution that has been granted and he was also granted bail by the court and when he was released they came to attack him in his office ” he said.

Nwabunwanne urged members of the public to discountenance those reports of the President General being an ex-convict because it is not true and of no effect.