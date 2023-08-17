Soludo Criticized for Not Including People with Disabilities in State’s Budget Since Assumption of Office

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Mrs. Uche Ajuluchukwu, has called on the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to remember the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the State, whom, she said, the current administration in the State had never budgeted a dime for, nor released one Kobo to, since its inception in 2021.

Mrs. Ajuluchukwu made the call on Thursday in Awka, the State capital, while speaking at an event organized to mark the one year anniversary of the Anambra State Disabilities Rights Commission (ANSDRC), which was established in 2021 by the immediate-past administration of Chief Willie Obiano.

Speaking at the well-attended event, tagged “The Journey So Far”, the former Nigerian Ambassador, who underscored the importance of active support in facilitating the operation of the ANSDRC and improving the welfare of Persons with Disabilities, also expressed disappointment over the absence of any budgetary provisions or the disbursement of funds to the Commission by the Governor Soludo-led State Government since the Governor assumed office.

The alleged omission, she noted, is unfair and contrasts starkly with the PWDs’ significant contributions to the Governor’s election, as well as their potential to contribute to good governance and the state’s developmental efforts.

She also reminded the Governor of how his predecessor, ex-governor Willie Obiano effectively domesticated and incorporated the Disability Rights Laws in line with the United Nations charter into the state’s policies; established the ANSDRC; and sustained his support to the PWDs throughout his tenures.

“It is not fair that no single naira was budgeted or released to the Commission since Governor Soludo took over,” she said.

While also wondering why the Anambra State House of Assembly should even pass such budget that has no provisions for Persons with Disabilities; the former Ambassador called on the Governor to exemplify inclusivity within his administration and uphold a consistent policy approach. She equally appealed to the Governor and the Anambra State House of Assembly to rectify the oversight promptly; even as she re-emphasized the need for a sustained commitment to addressing the concerns of the Persons With Disabilities.