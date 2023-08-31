Breaking: FBI Letter Says Tinubu Was Not A Student of Chicago State University

President Bola Tinubu’s troubles appear to be mounting. This is as the presidential Tribunal on Presidential elections appears ready to deliver it’s judgement on the election filed by the Labor party and Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidates, Mr Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Available information indicates that Tinubu may have lied to the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission.

A July 2011 letter from the U.S Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, addressed to the former Chairman of EFCC, Farida Waziri, said Bola Tinubu was not a Student of the Chicago State University.

See letter below: