Anambra Landlady Pours Tenant Hot Water and Pepper

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A woman, identified as Mrs. Amaka Okonkwo, has been apprehended by the Anambra Police Command for allegedly pouring a mixture of hot water and pepper on her tenant, Imabong William, over her inability to pay rent.

The victim, Mrs. William, who is a resident of Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, was said to have been given a notice to vacate her apartment after failing to meet the new rent requirements. However, in her plea for more time to secure a new residence, she became a victim of assault as her landlady poured the scalding concoction on her.

The inhumane act of the landlady prompted concerned neighbours of the victim to report the matter at Nimo Police Station, leading to her arrest.

The victim, who is a native of Akwa Ibom State, is currently undergoing treatment at an undisclosed medical facility, thanks to the timely intervention of her neighbors.

In her reaction to the incident after visiting the victim in the hospital, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo recounted her story. According to her, the victim said was asked to leave the premises due to her inability to meet the increased rental fees. She said she had requested additional time to secure apartment elsewhere. However, according to her, while she washing her clothes, she was attacked from behind by her landlady who poured a mixture of hot water and grinded pepper.

Expressing her dismay at the incident, Commissioner Obinabo pledged to pursue justice on behalf of the victim. She re-emphasized the Anambra State Government’s strong stance against any form of assault and encouraged the public to promptly report criminal activities through appropriate channels to ensure swift intervention.

