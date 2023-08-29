8.4 C
Anambra APGA Carpets Critics Of LG Transition Committee, Cites Supreme Court Judgement

By Okey Maduforo Awka
All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in Anambra state has dismissed those against the setting up of Local government area Transition Committee contending that it have validity via the Supreme Court Judgement on the matter.
Recall that members of the All Progressives Congress APC in Anambra state had challenged the appointment of Chairmen and Councillors as Transition Committee in 2019 while the Supreme Court in April 8th 2022 giving validity and Constitutionally to the appointments.
According to the state Chairman of APGA Barr Ifeatu Obi- Okoye while speaking with reporters those make fuss about the setting up of Transportation Committee to manage the affairs of the twenty one local government areas in Anambra state are oblivious of that judgement of the Supreme Court.
“I think it amounts to ignorance for someone to say that the Local government council Transition Committee is illegal when the Supreme Court had delivered a Judgement giving constitutionally and validity of those appointments”
“This was in a unanimous judgement delivered in April 8th 2022 in an Appeal No 763/ 2019 APC and 21 others vs Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission ANSIEC and 28 others “
“So the fact in issue here is that Gov Charles Soludo has not erred in law by appointing Local government council Transition Committee Chairman and Councillors”
Obi- Okoye further contended that there is also an enabling law by the state House of Assembly on the appointment of Chairmen and Councillors as Transition Committee members so whatever they are saying is more of an academic excercise and goes to no issue.
He also submitted that the non conduct of local government election in the state is as a result of the pending court case filed  by the APC adding that if the matter is Withdrawn the election would be conducted.

