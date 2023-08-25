Al Humphrey Onyanabo Releases Book, Precious Little Thoughts To Lift The Day

@kdp.amazon.com

Seasoned Journalist and facilitator of Humanity Awards has released his first book titled, Precious Little Thoughts to Lift The Day on the global bookshop; kdp.amazon.com.

He revealed,

“it is not a religious book neither does it talk about doctrines. It’s a compendium of divinely inspired inspirational poems that will appeal to human beings who deal with other humans on a daily basis and seek to understand about life and how the relate with the forces and issues that control this plain of existence”.

He went further,

“Who ever we are, what ever is our race or religion or station in life, things happen to us most often that does not make sense. We might try to reason it out, pray, fast, seek counsel or talk it over with a friend, elder or associate and sometimes, the situation persists.

Sometimes, it’s not for lack of effort but because certain things are beyond our scope of understanding or reasoning.

This life is full of mysteries far beyond our human minds. We live in a world that is billions of years old and sometimes we, young as we are, need more than the wisdom of Solomon to find our way”.

Hear him,

“This little two part divinely inspired book will attempt to encourage readers to make sense of certain happenings in and around them. It will not take the place of the Bible or prayer, rather it will help the reader see the hidden hand of a Super power that directs the affairs of men”.

He advices on how to get value from the book,

“take time to read it again, if you can read it daily like a devotional. Pick one page a day, read through and ask God to open your mind to understand the words and hidden meanings and how you can apply it.

God will reach out to you in a new way as you read this little book and your life will be much better than when you picked it up.

Al Humphrey says because this book is invaluable and not easy to outgrow, he and his publishers are planning a pocket size hardcover edition for the Nigerian market,

” This will be easy for you to slip into your purse or bag and read quietly in the bus on at work or just anywhere”.

He says he is also available to respond to any queries concerning aspects of this book. His email is Precious Little Thoughts.gmail.com