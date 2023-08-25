Relief Market Plaza Crises – By GOC Nwadike

…exposing Those Behind The Audacity Of Criminality (Part 1)

Few days ago, the story about a certain Paul Opara aka “Son Of A King” and gang, who corruptly, and in a Coup d’etat form, took over the leadership of the popular Relief Market Plaza behind the stadium, was broken by this writer.

The said Paul Opara (Son of A King), whom journalists have now discovered is working under what is described as “NINN AGENDA” audaciously imposed himself as the Chairman of the said Plaza since three years now, collecting revenues, mounted illegal toll gate at the entrance of the market and extorting traders and visitors.

“NINN”, from findings, is the acronym for Nkwerre/Isu/Njaba/Nwangele. Paul Opara is from Ekwe in Isu LGA, and allegedly sympathetic to a certain opposition politician from that Federal Constituency whom it was also allegedly said he is secretly coordinating a market group for.

Information also available to Press men informed that this imposter had severally intimidated the real chairman of the plaza, one Mr. CHINENYE OWOROMA who emerged through a general election of the plaza on the 21st of September 2020. Paul and gang said to be using enormous resources made available for him by his opposition sponsors, had severally dragged the chairman to various Police stations with unfounded allegations, but with the young man eventually found innocent and set free.

Further information dug out by investigators alleged that Paul Opara and gang had earlier thought that easing off the chairman through intimidations was going to be that easy, following the physical challenge on one of his legs. It was further revealed that “Son of a King” and his gang had not more than once, beaten him up, pushed and snatched the walking stick off the chairman with intend to put him off balance, and these had often made the helpless chairman fell and sustained some permanent injuries.

As at this very day, a case is still pending in one of the courts in Owerri, which had earlier ruled that the status quo be retained; that is, the Chairman – MR. OWOROMA CHINENYE retains his office as the dully elected chairman till determination.

But information by private investigators show that the recalcitrant and desperate Paul Opara has continued to boldly impose himself as Chairman of the Plaza, jumping from one SA to another, and dangerously poisoning the peace in the market.

MY PERSONAL INVESTIGATIONS:

Earlier in the week, MR. PAUL OPARA raised a large billboard at the entrance gate of the plaza with his image and name affixed as the Chairman of the plaza. The authentic Chairman, MR. OWOROMA CHINENYE quickly removed the banner, and not quite long, someone very close to the system called to order him to put back the banner. Later on, some other person directed him not to put back the banner, but should rather put his own.

Unfortunately, these various interests once again heated up the market that it took the intervention of some of us in the know to avert a gang war by some youths and various supporters who wanted to take the laws into their hands. This is happening at a time that the Imo state Governor Hope Uzodinma is seriously working for a permanent peace in the state.

Going further with my inquiries about who is the authentic chairman of the market, the SA to the Governor on Special Duties, NZE CHINASA NWANERI informed this writer that MR. OWOROMA CHINENYE is the dully elected chairman of the Relief Plaza. He hinted that he had personally visited the plaza and cautioned the imposter – Paul Opara to refrain from parading himself as the Chairman of the market and causing troubles in the plaza.

In my presence, he directed officers of the Imo State Signage And Advertisement Agency (IMSAA) to immediately remove the billboard raised by the imposter; a directive that has already been complied with and Oworoma’s board raised.

Paul Opara is still going about threatening even ISAMATA leadership that he is the chairman that they must work with. So, the question remains, Who Is Behind This Audacity and Criminality?

The imposter PAUL OPARA who is from Isu had smartly attempted to drag the names of some Isu leaders as his backers, prompting my visit to the Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture, CHIEF COSMAS MADUBA (Odeebube Isu).

The Leader informed that he had once heard the case, and upon discovering the truth, had sternly warned the desperate Paul Opara to desist from his nefarious activities.

He went further before my team to place another call on him, and seriously cautioned him. He even summoned him to come to his house the next day (Wednesday) with the other team, an invite which I later understood that PAUL OPARA did not honour, rather went to a radio station to blackmail the aides of the government.

Again, who is behind this audacity?

Contacts were equally made to the SA Market Development, as well as SA Market Affairs, CHIEF ADOLPH ANOKWUTE and HON. EMMANUEL EZEANOCHIE (CHENCO) respectively, and both maintained that MR. CHINENYE OWOROMA is the authentic chairman of the Relief Plaza recognized by the government.

Hon. EZEANOCHIE (Chenco) who also doubles as the chairman of ISAMATA specifically sent a WhatsApp message to the SA on Public Communication, HON. ARINZE STANFORD NWOKEDI upon inquiry, where he maintained that MR OWOROMA CHINENYE is the chairman of the Relief Plaza.

Yet with all these clarifications, this writer wonders why, and how MR. PAUL OPARA still parades himself as chairman of the market with effontery, and has even been invited for negotiations/meetings severally on behalf of the market by just two principal officers (a Commissioner and an SA) in the 3R administration the past three years where the authentic and elected chairman exists.

Journalists are currently digging deep, and sure in the next couple of days, shocking stories of illegal deals and agreements, blackmails and other criminalities ongoing among some people using that plaza may be unearthed.

In the meantime, this is specially thanking all the aides of this administration mentioned above. They have been working tirelessly to promote peace, balance and Justice to all, and their quickest interventions and responses when called up have remained hallmarks of the 3R administration of His Excellency, Gov. Hope Uzodinma.

*_GOC NWADIKE writes from Umuna Ward in Orlu LGA and can be reached via greyviewstudios@gmail.com_*