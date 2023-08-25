8.4 C
New York
Friday, August 25, 2023
JEAF berates Jigawa on education, calls for increase commitments

Jigawa govt. disburses N2.7b to 746 pensioner
Jigawa Education and Accountability Forum, (JEAF) has berates the state govt commitment to education, stressing even though government expended N23,409,988,355.32 for the development of the state education sector in both first and second quarter of this year, much is expected for the growth of the sector.

Reviewing the state budget performance with particular reference to the educational sector, at Media Parley organized by Jigawa Education and Accountability Forum, the resource person, Comrade Isa Mustapha stated the amount spent in the first and Second quarter includes, ₦15.4 billion on Personnel , Overhead ₦1.2 billion and ₦6.7 on capital projects.

” The prorate performance for the midyear stood at 28.9% of the total annual budget allocation made to the state education sector ”

In his speech at the session, the secretary Jigawa Education and Accountability Forum (JEAF) Comrade Ayuba Gwaram described the budget performance as short of expectation.

He explained that, (JEAF) is a State-Led accountability Mechanism, a co- creation, of government,professional bodies CSOs , Traditional rulers and the Media working to strengthen accountability in the educational sector.

Ayuba explained that, JEAF in collaboration with support from PLANE a UK funded Project had conducted series of engagement with communities and Education managers on how to strengthen public participation in education.

During the parley alot of fundamental issues such as confronting challenges facing education such as dearth of teachers, school’s delapidation, shortage of learning facility, among others for a way forward.

Participants of the parley have call on jigawa state government to allow for annual recruitment of teacher’s as measures to narrow shortage of teachers as well provision of learning tools in meeting school’s requirements across jigawa state.

Similarly the parley call for increase budgetary allocation to the educational sector among other viable sector’s that has direct bearing on the state’s populace.

