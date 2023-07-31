Withdraw the name of  El RufaI from Ministerial list – Quranic cleric, tells Tinubu, Law makers

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Coalition of Quranic reciters, Memorizers and learners has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw the name of former Kaduna State Governor from the Ministerial list submitted to the National Assembly for screening and approval in the interest of Justice, Peace, harmony and development of the country.

The clerics urged the national Assembly to reject him not to approve his nomination in the best interest of the country.

An Islamic Scholar Sheikh Sidi Aliyu Sise Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi , made the call when he addressed newsmen in Bauchi over the weekend, He said “we have seen the name of Former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir ElrufaI a man that openly show his hatred to Qur’anic students , when he went to the House of Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi and evacuated hundreds of students with tear Gas late in the night in his effort to stop learning and memorization of the Holy Quran , such kind of a person that has no respect for fundamental human right of a human being , has no respect for their rights under the constitution of Nigeria that included freedom to live where ever you want, freedom of religion should not be considered for any appointment talk less of ministerial appointment”.

Sheikh Sidi Ali who is the Director of Education Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation said appointing elrufaI minister is a repugnant to natural justice,equity, and good conscience, infact is like confrontation with the almighty Allah and it will not help the government or the country considering the security socio economic challenges bedeviled the country, for that we are appealing to President Tinubu to withdraw his name in the best interest of the country, like peace, harmony, stability , respect for the laws of the land ,If President Tinubu didn’t withdraw his name the National Assembly should put the interest of the country at heart and don’t clear him for any position, in order to do justice to the people of the Quran, and Nigerians”

He said we have made so many pleas to President Tinubu to be wary of ElrufaI and his like mind who doesnt want to support learning and memorization of the Quran but to appoint Mallam Isa Yuguda former Bauchi State Governor as Minister, of Central Bank Governor and to honor Mai Mala Buni Yobe State Governor, draw him closer and gives him slots of appointment because of the respect they have for Quranic people, but we didnt hear anything , and we wre surprised to see the name of ElrufaI among his ministerial list , if he want to succeed he should quickly withdraw his name and replace him with a better, qualified and detribalized Nigerian who will not discriminate against Almajiri System of education

The Scholar pray for peace , unity and stability of the country and warned that appointing people who are enemies of Almajirai and Quranic reciters and learners will not be good to the government because they are fighting with the book of Allah revealed for the guidance of mankind, which Nigerian constitution guarantees for them to learn and memorized it anywhere they want in the country .

