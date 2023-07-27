Uzodimma Donates N100m To Heartland FC

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has donated the sum of N100million to the Heartland FC of Owerri.

The governor announced the donation at a banquet he hosted for the officials and players of the club at Government House, Owerri.

Speaking at the dinner party, Gov Uzodimma eulogized the technical crew and players of the club for their superlative performance which saw them regaining promotion to the Premier League.

He recalled the pains which the relegation of the club inflicted on government, stressing that he however remained resolute that the team would bounce back having got all it takes to stage a comeback.

He pledged the readiness of government to continue to support the club so that it would not only play in the elite league but also campaign for continental honours.

The governor thereafter announced the hefty donation saying he was wowed by the splendid performance and achievement of the team.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Social Development, Emeka Okoronkwo lauded the team for making Imo people proud and the governor for his magnanimity and support to the team,

He also paid glowing tribute to the Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Amara Iwuanyanwu for his contributions and wise counsel to the team.

In his speech, the Deputy Speaker and Chairman, House Committee on Sports, Amara Iwuanyanwu applauded the team for her perseverance which saw it achieving an ‘impeccable feat’.

The lawmaker also commended the governor for his support to the team even after its relegation.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman, Imo State Football Association, Ifeanyi Dike lauded the Commissioner of Sports who, he described, as a thorough-bred administrator whose dexterity gingered sports stakeholders to support Heartland FC of Owerri.

Related