How Tricyclist Killed Girlfriend For Ritual In Abia State

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A young man identified as Chigozie has allegedly killed his girlfriend in Ajata Ibeku Village, Abia State.

Our correspondent gathered that the ugly incident happened on Wednesday night.

According to a source in the village who pleaded anonymity, the man after killing the girl decided to dump the body inside bush but was apprehended in the process.

A source said, “We were shocked when the boy passed us with his Keke (tricycle) with full speed. I told my brother that I saw something inside the Keke that looked like dead body”.

“We decided to follow him without his notice until he entered inside the bush to dump the body then we caught him red-handed.”

However, another source in the community told our newsmen different story about how the man allegedly killed his girlfriend.

According to him,” She was his girlfriend and they were fighting suddenly she tripped and hit her face on the floor.”

“The guy didn’t remove any body part.”

Meanwhile, as at time of filing this report, every efforts by our correspondent to get the reaction of Abia State Police Command proved abortive

