How Imo Man Was Electrocuted While Vandalizing Transformer Cables

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Suspected Imo man, whose identity is yet to be disclosed has been electrocuted while trying to steal transformer cables at the Government Secondary School, located along Owerri Okigwe Road, Imo State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred around 1:00 am on Wednesday, July 27.

The School Security Guard, Mr. Iwu told Newsmen that the man may have jumped into the school fence late at night to access the transformer donated to the school by the 1970 class of the Old Boys Association.

He revealed that said the school management only discovered the lifeless body inside the transformer fenced with barbed wires, located on the left side of the school entrance gate in the morning.

Reacting to the incident, Mr. Chukwujindu Anyikwa, the Principal of the school who is also an Old Boy, said on noticing the incident, they reported it to the Secondary Education Management Board ( SEMB) and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company ( EEDC), who later visited the scene of the incident.

The principal said he was advised to contact the Police Spokesman, Henry Okoye, who referred him to the DPO Shell Camp Police Station.

He further explained that it was after making entry at the Police Station that they were advised to go to the Federal University Teaching Hospital Owerri mortuary with a Police report before the mortuary attendants came with an ambulance and evacuated the body.

When contacted for details, the PPRO Imo State Command, Henry Okoye confirmed the incident and the school authority to engage more security personnel, especially at night.

