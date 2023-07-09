Banditry, Niger Gov tells Kagara people to restrict movements

Advertisement

FROM Lateef Taiwo

The people of Kagara Emirate of Niger State have been warned to restrict their movements and be security conscious to allow security operatives dispatch to the Emirate carry out their assignments without hitches.

Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago gave the warning when he paid Sallah homage on the Emir of Kagara, Mallam Ahmed Garba Gunna ll at his palace in Kagara.

Bago express sadness to the people of the Emirate on their experiences over the years in the hands of Bandits, kidnaping and destroying lives and properties which as result stopped farming activities.

According to the Governor the restriction of their movements is to enable the security operatives despatch to the area in combating the menace of gun men to do their work effectively.

The governor pointed out that despite trying periods over the years the people still organise public functions like wedding and go to the markets , this he said will not augure well as it will affects security surveillance and operations.

“Iam appealing for you to encourage one another to restrict movements unless it is very necessary they should remain within their enclaves so that bushes can be cleared”.

The Governor also assured them of his administrations commitment to construct a dual carriageway in Kagara, in line with his urban renewal policy and also ensure the reconstruction of Minna/Tegina road.

He then encouraged farmers to take advantage of the fertilizers government will provide at subsidized rate to engage in farming activities.

Earlier, the Emir of Kagara Mallam Ahmed Garba Gunna II appreciated the Governor for visiting traditional institutions during Sallah celebration first of it’s kind,adding that his efforts in combating crime in the area afford the people of the emirate to enjoyed relative peace which made them to observed Durbar during the Eid celebration.

Highpoint of the visit was the conferment of the traditional title of Gorozon Kagara on the Governor and presentation of instruments of power to the governor.

Related