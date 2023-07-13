Banditry: Gov. Lawal bemoans killing of innocent policemen in Zamfara

Advertisement

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, on Thursday expressed dismay over the killing of some gallant police personnel who were on duty in Tagero village and Sakajiki community of Bungudu and Kaura Namoda local government areas of the state.

The victims were allegedly killed by some unknown gunmen.

The governor also lamented what he described as the ugly act of killing some innocent police officers on duty along the Gusau-Tsafe highway.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Broadcast Media, Press and Public Affairs, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Lawal, who described the ugly act as barbaric and senseless, condoled with the immediate families of the deceased and Zamfara police command.

“This will not in any way deter our policy on security of not negotiating with bandits.

“The rescue mission agenda of my administration has been putting security sector first.

“We will continue to collaborate with security agencies until all criminal elements in the state are decimated,” the statement explained.

The governor commended the security agencies in the state for deploying security personnel to flash points and assured of his administration’s commitment to continue to support them to succeed in their operations.

