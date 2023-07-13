After 247ureports’ Publication, Anambra CP Removes DPO Accused of Illegal Arrest and Extortion on Sit-at-home Days

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The new Police Commissioner in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has announced the immediate removal and replacement of DPO Kennedy Oti as the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the B Division, in Awka, the State capital.

The announcement which CP Adeoye made during his maiden press conference with newsmen at the Command’s Headquarters in Amawbia, on Wednesday, came just few hours after the 247UREPORTS’ publication on alleged recurrent illegal arrests of some residents by the DPO and his junior officers who would end up extorting the sum of ₦20,000 each from the victim, to release them, without telling them why they were arrested.

According to the investigative report published by 247UREPORTS on Wednesday July 12, the DPO and his men launched and daily perpetrated the illegal arrest and extortion during the week that the Finland-based self-acclaimed Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, declared a week-long sit-at-home. No fewer than thirty innocent young men were reportedly arrested on daily basis by the DPO and his boys throughout last week; as they would usually come out at about 8.pm to hunt for prey. And each of the victims who was recently raked each night by the officers was said to have paid the sum of ₦20,000 to buy their release.

The DPO and his officers were also accused of torture, dehumanization, and manhandling of the victims, as was narrated to 247UREPORTS by one of the victims who also lost his band new phone and risked his new car in the course of his own arrest by the officers when he went to buy fruits at the UNIZIK Junction, Awka at about 9:20.pm last Thursday. The victim, after recounting his ordeals in the hands of the officers, also called on the State’s Commissioner of Police and the Inspector-General of Police to take urgent action against the unprofessional conducts of the DPO and his boys against the innocent citizens of the State.

It was shortly after the publication that the Anambra CP announced the removal of the accused DPO to newsmen in Anambra State

“For your information, ladies and gentlemen, we have dealt with that malfeasance; the DPO has been removed. Within few hours of the report and complaints, the DPO was removed, and another senior officer, more refined, was posted to take charge of the B Division,” CP Adeoye told newsmen.

He further stressed that the Command, under his watch, would not tolerate any form of harassment or extortion from the members of the public, adding that his Command is even trying to encourage nightlife in Anambra State, as that would be a testament that normalcy has returned to the State.

“So who will not allow a situation where our men will be going about the beer parlour, drinking joints and others such places and be arresting people. You know, people are trying to cool off from their hardship… Somebody whose minimum wage is ₦20,000, and you arrest him and tell him to pay ₦20,000 for his bail. We condemn it. Even though they are allegations, we are investigating it; but we condemn any such conduct,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “We will descend hard on any officer that engages in such malfeasance. If, at the end of the investigation, we find out that the allegations are true, certain sanctions will be applied on those officers involved. Under my watch, nobody will harass you anywhere in Anambra State.”

The Anambra Police Chief said he had earlier held a conference with the DPO’s, Area Commanders, and other top officers of the Command, where he said he told them to go back and lecture their men, from the most junior to the most senior, as there will be no excuse for any misconduct.

While re-emphasizing that any officer found wanting in the State would be seriously dealt with; he also revealed that he had initiated awards known as the Commissioner of Police Commendation Award in Anambra State, among other exceptional reward packages for officers who perform exceptionally and gallantly in the discharge of their duties in the State, as a means to boost their morales and encourage others to do better.

“We are here to serve the people, and that, we will do the best of our ability,” he said.