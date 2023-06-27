Will Giving Money to the Poor Solve the Problem of Poverty in Nigeria – By Favour Orji

Advertisement

One will ask “Will giving money to the poor help to solve the problem of

poverty in Nigeria? Giving the poor money can bring great relief, it is

important to note that poverty is a big deal with deep-rooted causes

that needs serious tackling to terminate the reign of poverty and this

can be achieved by offering or giving money to the poor through a

notable non-governmental organization In Nigeria such as Helpers Social

Development Foundation. It is worthy to provide financial aid to those

living in poverty in Nigeria, but giving money to poor Nigerians is not

a sustainable solution to the issue of poverty.

Empowering talented Nigerians with the skills they needed is the best

approach to building a sustainable future for all. Poverty is a state

or condition in which one lacks the financial resources and essentials

for a certain standard of living. Poverty is a great challenge in

Nigeria, seriously affecting a significant number of its citizens. In

the recent World Bank report, Poverty is calculated by the number of

people living below $1.90 per day. It is an issue that has multiple

areas to be addressed as to the cause. Poverty cannot be properly

understood and the cause aired due to the fact that it can be linked to

multiple natures of the problem.

According to Highlights of the United Nations publications on the 2022

Multidimensional Poverty Index, there are about 63% of persons living in

Nigeria (133 million people) are multidimensionally poor.

Causes of Poverty

It is of great importance also to look into the numerous causes of

poverty and then work towards seeking or sourcing the possible solution

to these causes that will eventually curb the problem of poverty in

Nigeria. The world Bank report, there is a slow growth rate as well as

low human capital which blocks the poverty reduction in Nigeria. Giving

Money to Poor Nigerians will help them to escape poverty.

5 issues Affecting Nigeria’s Growth and How to Prevent by giving money

1. Poor Education and classroom funding:

In Nigeria, many citizens have limited access to quality education,

which is one of the prominent factors contributing to poverty in this

country. In the United Nations report, One out of every five out of

school children is in Nigeria. In most rural parts of Nigeria, children

are marginalized and these children lack access to schools and

educational materials. This education factor creates a mighty gap and

limits the opportunity of these out-of-school children from getting some

required knowledge and insight into so many things about life. Poor

classroom funding and lack of a conducive environment for learning in

public schools contributed to children dropping out of school in

Nigeria. This particular problem can be averted by giving equal

opportunity to all children to get good skills and knowledge needed to

help them break free from the circle of poverty.

2. Inadequate access to health services

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 aims to promote good

health, especially in poor nations like Nigeria. Lack of healthcare

equipment and services also plays a massive role in Nigeria’s poverty

issue. A lot of Nigerians find it so hard to have access to good

healthcare services, leading to many preventable sicknesses and possible

deaths. Most of our government-owned hospitals and health centers lack

the provision of good healthcare amenities, and supervision to monitor

the activities of health workers. Workers in government-owned hospitals

franchise poor Nigerians the opportunities to access free medical care

because the majority of government own hospitals have taken the

facilities as their private business. Some families in Nigeria who tried

to go to private hospitals to get these good healthcare services can

push them into poverty because most Nigerians are in the middle class

and any small expenses move them downwards towards poverty. So

initiating investments in the government healthcare sector and health

education with proper supervision of staff can improve Nigeria as a

country and also reduce the incidence of death in Nigeria,

High Unemployment and Underemployment rates among youth

Most youth do not earn enough income to compact daily expenses in the

report published by the World Bank in 2020, About 4 of every 10

Nigerians are living under the poverty Line. These statistics also show

that there are millions more who are capable of falling below the

Poverty Line. Among those living below the $1.90 poverty line in

2018/19, 84.6 percent lived in rural areas and 76.3 percent lived in the

North Central, North East, or North West zones. According to Highlights

of the United Nations publications on 2022 Multidimensional Poverty

Index there are about 63% of persons living in Nigeria (133 million

people) are multidimensionally poor. Addressing poverty in Nigeria

requires a lot of sustainable economic empowerment, diversification, and

job creation. And also the entrepreneurs should be encouraged in many

areas to support them and also to encourage younger minds to have

admiration and work towards owning their own businesses.

Gender-based inequality:

Systemic inequalities, such as gender inequalities and regional

differences, cooks poverty in Nigeria. In 2019, the World bank report

states that the Vulnerable employment among women is 85.2% and among men

is 74.9% in Nigeria for 2019. The Female gender, in particular, is faced

with a great hindrance to accessing good education, employment, and

decision-making roles. Most Nigerian homes still firmly believe that the

place of a girl child is in the kitchen and as such should not be

properly educated even if she struggles to get a basic education, she is

pushed into marriage at an early stage and most of the time the

individual dreams and aspirations will be cut short and so the cycle

continues from the stone age till date. Eradicating gender inequalities

and ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens can help break the

circle of poverty and foster social cohabitation and inclusive

development.

Lack of Basic social amenities

The Basic social amenities include lack of clean drinking water, low or

no power supply, and means lack of good means of transportation among

many other things that breed poverty in Nigeria. In the report tendered

by the World Bank in 2021, about 60 million in the Nigerian population

have no access to clean drinking water and about 80 million people live

without improved sanitation facilities These amenities hinder economic

activities and also hinder the delivery of essential services to the

citizens of this country. If Nigeria can provide a viable condition for

economic growth by providing the basic social amenities needed, this

will improve its citizens’ economic and social life. Sincerely to

understand and cut the ties of poverty in Nigeria, it is very very

important to identify the connecting points of these factors. Poverty

simply put is not simply a lack of money or wealth but a result of

systemic issues that require comprehensive solutions.

Ways to Combat Poverty In Nigeria through Helpers Social Development

Foundation:

Poverty as a problem can be solved in Nigeria by giving out money to

implement a sustainable program with NGOs in Nigeria working with the

underserved. Helpers Foundation as one of the top NGOs in Nigeria are

closer to the grass root so they know what the people need more and how

best to get to these people to get their problems solved. Poverty

eradication can actually be made possible through having targeted

intervention programs in job creation for Nigerian youth and women.

Giving money to the poor through like Helpers Foundation will help to

make education to be available to everyone. Building infrastructures

like classroom building, skill acquisition centers, and building

hospital facilities in underserved communities in Nigeria is one of the

best ways you can collaborate with nonprofit organizations like Helpers

Social Development Foundation to make Nigeria achieve her dream. Poverty

in Nigeria can best be achieved through giving out money to the poor in

collaborating with Helpers foundation. Every Nigerian child is smart but

they never see the opportunity to achieve their potential.

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) play a significant role in

mitigating the issue of poverty in Nigeria. They operate independently

of the government and work towards improving the lives of people living

in poverty government cannot meet their needs.

Helpers Social Development Foundation is one of the top non-government

organizations in Nigeria that established free schools for the poor in

Nigeria. Helpers Foundation believed that education plays a critical to

the growth of every child.

Here are some ways in which Helpers Social Development Foundation is

helping to address poverty in Nigeria:

Will Giving Money to the Poor Solve the Problem of Poverty in Nigeria

How to partner with Helpers Foundation to impact lives in Nigeria

1. Education and Skill Development:

Many Charity organizations in Nigeria focus on providing education and

skill development programs to empower individuals living in poverty.

Helpers Social Development Foundation establish schools, built toilet

facilities in public schools using open defecation, mentoring program

for children, and adult literacy programs to improve access to education

and implement child marriage and sexual exploitation. Funding charity

organizations in Nigeria such as Helpers Social Development Foundation

will help to facilitate the Education and skill development of children

in rural areas.

2. Healthcare and Sanitation:

Helpers Social Development Foundation as an NGO in Nigeria works towards

improving healthcare and sanitation facilities in impoverished areas of

Nigeria through child education. They set up medical outreach from time

to time, and community health programs to provide basic healthcare

services, immunizations, and awareness campaigns on hygiene and

sanitation practices. Giving monetary assistance to Helpers Social

Development Foundation as a Non-governmental Organization will aid to

mitigate Healthcare related issues in Rural areas.

3. Advocacy and Policy Influence:

Helpers Social Development Foundation works to raise awareness about

poverty-related challenges, influence policies, and promote social and

economic inclusion. By collaborating with the government and other

stakeholders, Helpers Foundation aims towards creating an enabling

environment for poverty reduction. Giving money and partnering with

Helpers Social Development Foundation will help to organize

sensitization programs to educate people on the Policies.

4. Women’s Empowerment and Gender Equality:

Most Non-governmental Organization in Nigeria focuses on women’s

empowerment and gender equality Education. Helpers Social Development

Foundation promotes access to education to everyone, healthcare, gender

equality, and legal rights for women and girls. By addressing gender

disparities, Helper Foundation contributes to poverty reduction and

social progress. Join in donors funding Helpers Social Development

Foundation mission that focuses on Gender Equality sensitization.

Will Giving Money to the Poor Solve the Problem of Poverty in Nigeria

These are just a few examples of how Nigeria non-governmental

organizations are actively involved in mitigating poverty in Nigeria.

Their efforts complement the government’s initiatives and help create a

more inclusive and equitable society. This article is all about Will

Giving Money to the Poor Solves the Problem of Poverty in Nigeria

Related