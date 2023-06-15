Tinubu Appoints Special Advisers

Advertisement
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:
1.Mr. Dele Alake
Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy
2. Mr. Yau Darazo
Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs
3. Mr. Wale Edun
Special Adviser, Monetary Policies
4. Mrs. Olu Verheijen
Special Adviser, Energy
5. Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji
Special Adviser, Revenue
6. Mr. Nuhu Ribadu
Special Adviser, Security
7. Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu
Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.
8. Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas
Special Adviser, Health
Abiodun Oladunjoye
Director Information
State House
June 15, 2023
