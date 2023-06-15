Bauchi Gov to partner with NCS, NDLEA to decongest Correctional Centres, reduce counterfeit drugs, abuse

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkafir Muhammed has promised that his administration will partner the Nigetia Correctional Service NCS to decongest the various Correctional Centres, in the state

He pledged to partner with National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA to address the problems of fake and counterfeit drugs,and to reduce drugs addiction and abuse among youths in the state.

The Governor made the pledged when he received in audience, the newly posted Zonal Coordinator in charge of the Zone C Nigerian Correctional Service, Yahaya Adamu Sambo. He stressed the need to make the Centers Correctional as the name implies so that all the immates will come out better and reformed after serving their various terms.

Governor Bala assured that his administration will continue to support the Correctional Service in its efforts to make lives of the inmates better through improved facilities and other things needed.

The Zonal Coordinator of the Nigerian Correctional Service in charge of Zone C, Yahaya Adamu Sambo said that he will partner the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed led Administration in ensuring the success of his tenure. The Zonal Coordinator commended the Governor for his various developmental projects within just four years as well as his impact on the Correctional Service and pledged his loyalty and support.

The Governor spoke when the State Commander of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Bauchi, Ali Aminu visited him at the Government House, that if the NDLEA would work in collaboration with other sister Agencies, the problem of drugs abuse in the State particularly among Youths would reduce drastically in the Society.

He told the NDLEA State Commander to work hard in collaboration with other sister agencies to stem the tide of illicit drugs and other activities.

The NDLEA State Commander, Ali Aminu had earlier told the Governor that the rate of drugs abuse in the state is high, hence the need for proper collaboration and support from the State Government for sustainable growth and development .

