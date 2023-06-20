Police Arrests Man For Setting Teenager Ablaze

Advertisement

From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

A 30 years old man, Hamza Umar has been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly attempting to murder one Hafsat Bala by setting her on fire after pouring a gallon of kerosene on her.

This was contained in a press statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili and made available to newsmen, on Monday.

According to the statement, at about 1930hrs, Police operatives attached to the Command acted on Credible Intelligence and arrested Umar of Rafin Albasa area of Bauchi for allegedly causing grievous hurt and attempt to commit offence of Culpable Homicide.

According to the narration by the accused (Hamza Umar) the victim, Hafsat Bala invaded his residence in Rafin Albasa area of Bauchi and walked around the premises.

Hamza said when he asked her what brought her into his compound and, In response, the girl told him that she was sent by her eldest sister to kill him.

The PPRO said that the accused tried to send her away from his compound, but the victim resisted, claiming that she was asked to bury some charms at the corner of the House.

“The suspect further asked the victim to remove what she claimed to have buried in his compound but she refused, at the point, the suspect became furious and poured a gallon of kerosene and set her ablaze in his compound, claiming she was a witch”

“On receiving the information, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) rushed to the scene and evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for immediate medical attention”

“On the other hand, a discreet Investigation has been instituted to unravel the exact circumstances that led to the situation, the suspect will be charged to Court for the established Offences upon completion of the Investigation unfailingly”, The statement read

The Command warned that nobody has the right to treat a human being in such a barbaric manner and it is wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency. “He should have taken the minor and handed over to the police or any law enforcement agencies saddled with the responsibility of investigation.

Related