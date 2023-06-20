Suleiman re-elected as Bauchi state assembly speaker

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

The Speaker 9th Bauchi State House of Assembly Abubakar Y. Sulaiman representimg Ningi State constituency, has been re-elected to pilot the affairs of the 10th Bauchi state house of assembly as the Speaker for the second time.

Jamilu Umaru Dahiru Representing Bauchi Central State Constituency was also elected as Deputy Speaker.

The duo were elected un opposed after they were nominated by the members elect.

Immediately after their election processses which was presided by the clerk of the House Barrister Umar Yusuf Gital.they took the oath of office and oath of allegiance.

Speaking during the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Assembly at the floor of the House Assembly on Tuesday, the speaker assured his colleagues that he will not betray their trust and the confidence they reposed in him.

“There will be no preferential treatment among members, we are all equal and the State is our constituency”, the speaker assured.

Sulaiman said that “there will be heated moment and there will be robust debate, in doing that, I will be the Speaker and the Speaker for all Honourable Members of the House”.

The speaker who expressed gratitude to his Colleagues for giving him another opportunity to steer the mantle of the assembly’s leadership, described the New Deputy Speaker Honourable Jamilu Umaru Dahiru as an honest, diligent, down-to-earth and loyal member.

Sulaiman who also appreciated his constituents, Ningi Central for re-electing him as their representative, assured that he will continue to take the constituency from great to great.

Speaker Sulaiman who noted that egislature as an independent Arm of Government is the number one pillar of upholding the Rule of Law, good governance and Democracy, said they are the eyes and voices of the citizens as Lawmakers.

“It is through our actions or inactions that the entire citizens stand to benefit. Good governance always thrives through enactment of appropriate legislations, motions and oversight functions of the Assembly”, he said.

Speaker Sulaiman pointed out that Government policies and programmes are facilitated and achieved through appropriate provision of Laws by the Legislature.

He said that it is through functions of the legislature that the citizens get the best reward for keeping their trust and confidence in the Government.

While enjoining his colleagues to consider Bauchi as their party despite winning elections on the platform different political parties, the speaker appealed for support and cooperation in order to move the state forward.

Speaker Sulaiman who pledged to continue to remain open, transparent and accessible at all times, expressed readiness to work, share ideas and interact with each and every member of the assembly and accept constructive criticism, advice, opinion or suggestion towards moving the Bauchi State forward.

Rt. Hon Sulaiman who also appreciated Governor Bala Mohammed of the state for his support and understanding, particularly during the 9th Assembly, noted that despite the lean resources accruable to the State, the Governor demonstrated the fact that, good governance is about commitment and interest of the people at heart.

He applauded the Governor for laying a solid foundation for the development of Bauchi state within the last four years of steering the Affairs of the state.