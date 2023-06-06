Peter Obi Schools Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal [Parallel Facts]

Advertisement

Recall Tinubu recently declared he will remove fuel subsidy from July 1, 2023, emphasizing that his government will not provide funds to subsidize the product since it was not included in the 2023 budget by the previous administration.

Reacting on Tuesday during a chat with a section of the media at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), in Abuja, Obi said the announcement of subsidy removal without putting measures in place to cushion the hardship that comes with the action, amounted to putting the cart before the horse.

“There is a difference between removing your tooth by applying artificial which will ameliorate your pain and just putting it out.

“I believe it (fuel subsidy) should be removed with conditions and that (conditions) must be applied. If I was involved, I would have shown empirical statistical data, how much we are going to save from it (subsidy), where we are going to apply it, and the gains for the people.

“Just like I said during my campaign that I’m going to governor the people (Nigerians) by being open, showing them empirically verifiable facts on how the country can be better when they follow it,” he said.