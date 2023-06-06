Tension in Ibadan as suspected assassin kill a University Don

A professor at the University of Ibadan (UI), Opeyemi Isaac Ajewole, has been killed by suspected assassins.

The don was killed while returning to his home in the Moniya area of Ibadan on Monday evening, June 5, 2023.

Dr. Oladoyin Adebowale, who is a member of his Faculty, said the suspected assasins killed him at gunpoint and escaped with his car.