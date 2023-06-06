Our Pursuit of Biafra Non-Negotiable —Kanu Speaks from DSS Custody

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that his pursuit of self determination is not negotiable.

Kanu who spoke from the DSS detention facility in Abuja, announced this on Tuesday in a tweet posted by his legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, in which he also greeted Biafran supporters for their solidarity.

Tagged ‘Personal Message from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’, the tweet reads “I deeply appreciate the abiding solidarity of the people of Biafra & the entire IPOB noble family against my continued illegal detention. I assure you all that our pursuit of self determination to its logical conclusion is nonnegotiable.”

Recall that Kanu, who has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, is being prosecuted on 15-count charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism. Eight of the 15-count charges were stuck out on April 8, 2022; while Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja quashed the remaining seven counts in October last year, and discharged Kanu. Nigerian Government, however, has refused to obey the court judgement that acquitted Kanu.

Related