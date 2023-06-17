Nwifuru’s Manifesto: As A Team, Will Make Sure None Returns Back Void – Uruchi Odo

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Dr. Uruchi Odo has promised to work towards fulfilling Governor Nwifuru’s dream for Ebonyians.

Odo disclosed this in an interview, shortly after his screening and confirmation at Ebonyi State House of Assembly, EBHA Abakaliki.

Dr. Uruchi Odo is one of the Commissioner Designate Nominees of the State Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

247ureports recall that a list of 35 Commissioner Designate Nominees was submitted to the House for screening.

On Ebonyians expectations from the nominees, Dr Odo who displayed enthusiasm of one ready for work stated that if appointed, he will work as a team with other Commissioners in actualizing the brand dream of the state governor as contained in his manifesto.

“The manifesto presented to Ebonyians, we are going to make sure that everything contained therein by way of promises made in that manifesto titled, ” PRINCIPLES OF CHARTER OF NEEDS “, that none of them will return back to us void” Odo affirmed.

Meanwhile, a total of 30 Nominees have been successfully screened and confirmed. The remaining 5 will be conducted today.

